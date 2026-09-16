Eamon Sprod – Foil Void Join Avoid

CD – Sonic Rubbish

Eamon Sprod is a field recordist known for his significant collaborations, for example with Eric La Casa in 2019, David Prescott-Steed in 2022, and, previously, with Ernie Althoff. His work has long straddled the line between documentation and intervention, observation and manipulation, with an almost sculptural attention to sonic detail and the physical qualities of the environments he traverses. With Foil Void Join Avoid, the Australian experimenter, also active under the moniker Tarab, returns to interrogate acoustic matter through a process of collection, subtraction, and recomposition that spans multiple years and layers. The sounds—found, borrowed, or stolen—are intercepted and arranged in new configurations, in a plot that avoids linearity and favors friction, sudden juxtaposition, and emptiness as a structural element. There is no descriptive intent: what emerges is rather a mental geography made of surfaces, resonances, and gaps, where the slightest action can become an event, and the vibration a narrative device. Listening reveals Sprod’s ability to modulate the perception of time and space: some episodes are dense and almost palpable, others open into voids that invite us to perceive the material dimension of sounds, as if silence were an active element of the composition. The smallest details—a metallic rustle, the reverberation of a door, a sudden echo—never remain isolated, but they intertwine, generating tensions and shifts in the listener’s perceptual space. The attention is focused not only on what happens in the foreground, but also on peripheral microvariations, on the scraps and residues, which contribute to the coherence and rhythm of the whole. Sprod seems to operate as a weaver of sonic environments, capable of bringing out the physicality of materials and their interaction with the surrounding space. The listening experience then becomes active and immersive: it is possible to perceive the propagating vibrations, the density of the air and surfaces, the fractures and sudden openings that trace unpredictable paths in the sonic fabric. So, Foil Void Join Avoid emerges as a coherent and layered work, where the practice of field recording emancipates itself from pure recording to become a complex and relational construction, restoring the sonic material in its complexity and intrinsic dynamism. The result is a rigorous yet not cold outcome, in which the compositional structure coexists with a corporeal perception of sound, confirming Sprod’s ability to transform the environment into living matter, precisely modeled and left to vibrate in the time and space of the listener.