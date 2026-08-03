edited by Nora O’ Murchú and Janez Fakin Janša – Are you a software update? Reader

janez-fakin

Aksioma, book, ISBN 978-9617173666, English, 192 pages, 2025, Slovenia

The authors of Are you a software update? analyse and deconstruct the subtle mechanisms of power exerted through online technologies. This compelling book is a reader from Aksioma’s event of the same title and serves as a compendium. It includes QR codes linking to both the lectures’ YouTube videos from other guests and a series of podcasts that expand the topic with additional contributions. Within, we find the widely celebrated Alex Quicho’s theories on ‘girl intelligence’, Nora O’ Murchú’s analysis of power management in the circulation of online images (‘contemporary statecraft relies on images to evoke stability through affect’), Alberto Toscano’s analysis of Palantir’s propaganda (also freely accessible online), Noura Tafeche’s investigation of Kawayoku (the territory where the cult of cuteness, warfare, and violence converge), Wassim Z. Alsindi’s contextualisation of software architectures enabling authoritarian power, and also Tega Brain and Sam Lavigne’s exquisite analysis of a number of unreal, eerie, or plainly weird AI companies receiving venture capital funding, after the artists scraped 17,000 of them from the Crunchbase US database. The emotional nature of these controlling strategies emerges in convincing embodiments, categorising the role of software as dominating, while suggesting a healthy resistance to it.

 