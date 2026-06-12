OTHERWORLDS, collective XR ritual

In recent years, the role of XR technologies has been consolidated as a virtual space where alternative realities can be experienced and, at times, shared. XR in art has taken on a specific character: it is a place where what is forgotten, forbidden, or simply not possible in our physical world can be realised, allowing our senses to embrace an illusion. Ukrainian artist Sophia Bulgakova has focused her recent work on the personal aspects of living through war, both where it occurs and from afar. Her installation, OTHERWORLDS, immerses visitors in a VR experience of a different time and space, yet one that could still exist in the present moment. It embodies an ancient pagan Ukrainian ritual centred on the cyclical transition of seasons and the evolving patterns of nature during these times, bearing witness to the eternal ‘flow of life’. This ritual of ‘communal growth and rebirth’ employs symbols, sounds, ancient instruments, and songs. Engagement is based on collective involvement rather than prior training, facilitating an escape into a space within the machine, enabled by a collectively negotiated presence. The folk dimension is an indelible aspect of a nation at war. It reconnects people through shared space and resources, joint efforts, and mutual acknowledgement, which is essential in any ritual. All of this intrinsically opposes conflict, instead fostering the consolidation of society. Furthermore, the physical infrastructure of the piece requires all participants to be connected to a central element, reflecting the presence of a core, referential feature in rituals, such as a fire or a shaman. The various components reinforce the unity and interdependence of the different parts, set within the poetic and eternal natural environment to which we all belong, through a shared, intimate series of inclusive actions.

Sophia Bulgakova – OTHERWORLDS

