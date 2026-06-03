Cosmo metabolization, reconfiguring flows of energy

cosmo-metabolization

Vivien Roussel developed Cosmo metabolization during his residency at the Kersnikiva Institute as part of the EMAP programme. He started from the paradox of the immense production of heat by the digital world, and how it is wasted. Following this, he developed a system to channel the heat produced especially by GPUs and servers into a living substrate – an act not necessarily efficient, but that is ‘reconfiguring flows’ in order to repair the separation between the machines and nature, ideally making them sharing the same ‘metabolism’. This unintended interconnection of systems logically rereads our needs, no longer as selfishly isolated, but as a necessary whole.

 

Vivien Roussel – Cosmo metabolization

 