edited by Christoph Grünberger – Critical Intelligence, The AI Art Magazine, Number 2

critical-intelligence

polardots.studio GmbH, magazine, ISSN 29444667, English, 140 pages, 2025, Germany

Whenever a new technology has become accessible to the general public, new magazines dedicated to it have soon been launched, followed by others focusing on art and that specific technology (Neural, for example, stemmed from the early VR and pre-Internet era). Therefore, a magazine dedicated to ‘AI Art’ was much anticipated. Indeed, The AI Art Magazine focuses on AI and art, but it does not worship the technology, nor is it simply a showcase of flamboyant and uncanny generated images. In this second issue, it instead takes on the task of investigating a critical perspective. It features a careful selection of artists and renowned writers, highlighting some of the controversial aspects and outcomes. The power embedded in generated images is an inevitable underlying theme, becoming a fil rouge throughout this issue, with a wide range of opinions. What emerges is the remarkable ambiguity that AI introduces into our perception, and how artists who have embraced it have begun to reflect on the characteristics of the visual spaces they create, inviting spectators to briefly inhabit them. The supposed ‘reshaping’ quality of art made with AI technologies seems to concern primarily how we choose to engage with it, and what approach we adopt, in a wider context where the related ecological and ethical questions remain to be addressed.

 