The Harbinger, automated care

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There is a bearable level of surveillance and then that which is unbearable. This threshold of what is bearable has shifted significantly over time to accommodate more surveillance. In the last 20 years, artists have explored the materialisation of the boundary between the two. In The Harbinger, Wesley Goatley pushes this even further. He uses a smart speaker in a scenario where the infamous Palantir company expands its contract with the British public health system (NHS) and is installed in every GP (primary care doctor) office, listening and making ‘smart AI-powered analyses’. It realises a branded ‘automated care’ with an (un)bearably intimate level of surveillance.

 

Wesley Goatley – A Harbinger, a Horizon, and a Hope: Three Heralds of Possible AI Futures

 