Network Maintenance, collective machine care

network-maintenance

Although IT and TLC are crucial to humanity and have gone through decades of technological innovation, they are often perceived as fragile entities, both on a personal and corporate level. We associate this fragility with what is visible, i.e. with physical devices. Jonas Lund’s Network Maintenance is a series of artworks consisting of wall-mounted, interconnected devices with analogue controls. The engagement of each owner, expressed in the tasks to be accomplished with the abstract compositions of the device, influences the vitality of the network. It establishes collective maintenance as a necessity and interconnectedness as an indispensable paradigm to acknowledge.

 

Jonas Lund – Network Maintenance

3

 

4

 