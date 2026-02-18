edited by Tony Buck, Racha Gharbieh, Mazen Kerbaj, Magda Mayas und Ute Wassermann – Graphème, a publication for experimental musical scores (Volume 4)

grapheme

smallest functional unit, ISBN 978-3000803475, English, 92 pages, 2024, Japan

This is the fourth issue of Graphème [1], a publication that succeeds in exploring contemporary productions of experimental music scores. Printed in a large format to accommodate the different types of scores, it is published at regular intervals but does not define itself as a journal or magazine and yet has a different ISBN than a book for each issue. This choice seems to fit perfectly with the nature of its content and editorial line. Indeed, the scores that accumulate on the pages are selected for their own characteristics and are very different in terms of complexity and freedom of interpretation. The processual qualities (which are more clearly expressed in some of the scores than in others) are passed on to the performer and the reader to materialise in time and space. There are twelve previously unpublished works, including the abstract scores on a building by Raven Chacon, the linear collages for vocal interpretation by Alessandro Bosetti, those for air and white noise inspired by wind and trees by Angélica Castelló, the collective ‘continuous spaces’ by Catriel Nievas, the collective ‘murmurs’ inspired by the dynamics of flocks of birds by Magda Mayas, and the physical radio discourses by Hardi Kurda. It is another interesting compendium that defines this practice and encourages its performance in all kinds of places.

 