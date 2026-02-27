edited by Pita Arreola, Corinna Gardner, Melanie Lenz – Digital Art (Victoria and Albert Museum): 1960s–Now

Thames and Hudson Ltd / V&A, ISBN 978-0500480977, English, 208 pages, 2024, UK

In perfect timing with the major Tate exhibition Electric Dreams, the Victoria and Albert Museum has teamed up with Thames and Hudson to bring out this luxuriously illustrated, large-format book that covers the last seventy years of media art. In a virtuous and fruitful symbiosis resonating an apparent rising interest in pioneering media art by contemporary art, it is divided into chapters that are chronologically orientated around periods of twenty years each. Given that part of the V&A collection is dedicated to pioneering computer art, there are also seven interviews with prominent artists from the various periods analysed: Frieder Nake, Vera Molnar, Lawrence Lek and David Em, Olia Lialina, Trevor Paglen, Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley as well as Harm van den Dorpel and Sarah Friend. Along with this, there are several conversations on specific topics (preservation, access to creative tools and DIY artist communities) as well as a timeline, glossary and bibliography. The book features a range of historical material, including photographs, ephemera and documents, and appears to be particularly knowledgeable about London and the UK (quite evident in the timeline), with a number of acknowledged organisations still remaining active there, and ultimately it proves to be an indispensable source of historical information on media arts.

 