SCAN, extending microwave perception

P1363931

Christian Skjødt Hasselstrøm (also author of Illumination) is an artist who develops instruments that extend our cognition and our bodies to what we cannot consciously perceive. In collaboration with Kaj Nielsen, he developed SCAN, an array of rotating detectors with brass horn antennas and radio-frequency power amplifiers that scan our immediate surroundings in search of man-made signals, particularly in the microwave range. The work, developed during a residency at the European Media Art Platform, continuously renders these signals through predominantly analogue devices, enabling a collective, expanded aural perception of something constantly traversing our bodies.

 

Christian Skjødt Hasselstrøm, Kaj Nielsen – SCAN

 