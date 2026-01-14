Interference Spores 2.0, organic complex communication

interference-spores

One of the fascinations with predictive software is its apparent complexity and inscrutability. John Wild builds on this concept and creates a new idea of AI software that aims for sustainable symbiotic relationships between machine and organic ‘intelligences’. With Interference Spores 2.0, he extends the communication of the mycelium on various levels, e.g. by amplifying its electrical activities whose signals are broadcast through a WIFI network, to conceptually achieve a stronger symbiosis through its spores than is already the case. The complexity of organic communication then becomes a hope to elevate the results to a truly unconventional and unpredictable level.

 
 

John Wild – Interference Spores 2.0
