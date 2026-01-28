I/Another, don’t think, just move

Halfway between a kinesthetic game and the cybernetic representation of a choreography, I/Another, the interactive installation conceived by Animaspace – the artistic practice of Angelina Kozhevnikova, artist, designer and interdisciplinary researcher – actually poses a great challenge: universal dialogue. From the ceiling of a room, the structure of a machine composed of 3D printed phosphorescent strips and handsewn together to compose a sort of wide mesh, free in movement, around and through which the public is invited to move. Unlike anthropomorphic robotics or machines with artificial emotions, and in perfect contrast to the race to humanise artificial intelligence, I/Another does not try to imitate human movements to generate empathy in the viewer. The robot is designed to stimulate a completely physical relationship, based not on the illusion of emotional intelligence, but on an instinctive process where man and machine influence each other through movement. Inspired by second-order cybernetics, I/Another, developed through a multidisciplinary collaboration between engineers and artists, proposes a less ‘intelligent’ and more available concept of interaction. In this performative space, in fact, dialogue is a process of construction, in which the machine is not a tool to control or to be controlled, but a partner with whom to appreciate the unpredictability of the present. A silent critique of contemporary efficiency and an invitation to make room for your body to express itself and respond, for once, instead of the mind.

 

