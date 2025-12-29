564 Tracks (Not a Love Song is Usually a Love Song), predicting a different audio past

564-tracks

By abstracting AI prediction models that analyse past textual and visual productions to develop possible new or ‘future’ content, we can also elaborate a different past based on a more distant past. Miloš Trakilović develops this concept in 564 Tracks (Not a Love Song is Usually a Love Song), which focuses on the three years leading up to the Bosnian War (1992 to 1995). He trained a machine learning model that correlates warfare sounds with Yugoslavian music from November 1989 to April 1992. From the resulting forty minutes of 564 tracks, he algorithmically recreated a love song that reveals and echoes both its uncanny meaning and its precarious machine construction.

 

Miloš Trakilović – 564 Tracks (Not a Love Song is Usually a Love Song)
1

 

2

 