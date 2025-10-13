A Mystery for You, playing with the (post)truth in the news

If social media had never existed, we don’t know if and when we would have had such a fragile media landscape where our judgement is essential to discern truth from falsehood. Mrinalini Singha & Haoheng Tang have developed a hybrid game using a customised machine with an LLM (Large Language Model). The player conducts an ‘investigation’ on a news item, with five tools and ten actors at their disposal, the results are printed on thermal paper. At the end, the player has to formulate a verdict: the news is true or false, and they receive confirmation or denial. The pedagogical approach sharpens the methodology and awareness, and the materiality of the process reinforces it.

 

