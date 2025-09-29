Symbiosis, synesthetic future memory

This immersive reality experience, Symbiosis, created by the Dutch experience design collective Polymorf in co-production with Studio Biarritz, unfolds in a specially designed physical environment. Drawing inspiration from the speculative worlds of Donna J. Haraway – participants can choose to embody one of six characters, including butterfly women, slime molds, or blooming camellias. The experience is mediated through haptic suits equipped with pneumatic cylinders to control tactile feedback, immersive visuals, spatialised soundscapes, a micro-dosing scent system that releases odours unique to each character, and is complemented by collective tastings of specially crafted foods.

 

Polymorf & Studio Biarritz – Symbiosis

 