Loops of the loom, spoken weaving

004_7610

Loops of the loom is a series of artworks woven with electrical wires by Cecile Babiole. The symbolic aesthetics of the cables and their functionality are used both through their processual interweaving and through the audio signals transmitted through them. The weave structure is rendered with samples of the artist’s voice from loudspeakers. The stitches become temporal units and the visual composition becomes an algorithmic score, which is particularly clear in ‘Sergé pressé’ where the algorithm is described thread by thread. The audiovisual patterns are rigorous like Mondrian’s forms and are admittedly inspired by the Jacquard loom as well as the ferrite core RAMs.

 

Cecile Babiole – Loops of the loom

 