Abel & I, very similar digital characters

Aurora Mititelu has developed a special digital character for her artworks. His name is Abel and he is the ‘synthetic male version’ of herself, with whom she has a romantic relationship. In Abel & I, the interaction with Abel takes place via smartphone messages. His ability to write has been synthesised from the extensive archive of texts Mititelu’s previous partners. Visualised using Unreal Engine, Abel is on screen, responding to Aurora’s texts, which she writes on a double bed on which she sits in the exhibition space. Mititelu explains that this performance is intended to reflect on ‘what autonomy looks like for a woman in a traditional, heteronormative society’.

 

Aurora Mititelu – Abel & I
