Janek Schaefer – Conscious Sedation

CS cover art v2

audiOh!Recordings, cd+dvd, English, 2024, UK

It is not uncommon for audiovisual artworks to reflect on a personal condition, but it is not common for them to be able to play with it conceptually and achieve convincing original results. In Conscious Sedation, Janek Schaefer composes nine music tracks and a ‘featureless film’ of sixty-six minutes with nine sound loops and nine ‘live variations in three phases’. He was inspired by his training in NVC (Non Violent Communication) with the concept of the giraffe as an example of compassionate and connecting communication, which he then formulates as an actionable ‘+ve intent’ (positive intent) aimed at valuing and respecting one another, to be universally adopted. This attitude shaped his personal journey through cancer treatments such as radiation therapy (‘daily photon power showers), composing music with, abstractly speaking, the same electromagnetic waves, and conscious sedation before surgery. It is a possible soundtrack to Schaefer’s experiences, through machines and their energy waves generated for healing or quantified by scanners for diagnosis. The film is an ‘abstract portrait of vibrating molecules […] within me’ and its pace and vibrating colours mesmerise the viewer together with the seemingly perfect accompanying sounds that draw us in – the regenerating life fighting its eternal battle, looking back from the screen.

 