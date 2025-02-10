Bird & Renoult – Gold Lines

cassette – Gruenrekorder|K7

DinahBird and Jean-Philippe Renoult’s focus here is on early radio transmission technologies. These technologies are now being updated by virtue of the need of the world of finance to transfer data at ever higher speeds – attainable using specific frequencies rather than the internet. Broadcasting via radio waves, an almost forgotten technology, remains one of the most immediate and secure methods of data transmission, which in high-frequency trading (HFT), together with the complex algorithms that analyse different markets, allows stock trading to be even more profitable by exploiting in real time the fluctuations that arise in the value of shares. The two French musicians have been mapping these radio routes since 2016, geolocating the pylons, frequencies, and relay connections that transmit HFT data back and forth, to make audio captures in proximity to the pylons where satellite dishes act as network bridges, thus recording the noise of the signal, the wind beating on the cables that support the structures, along with electromagnetic hums and radio static currents while occasionally adding a voice to provide context. All of this has to do with digitisation, which translates into multiple different temporalities, rhythms, and scansions. It speaks to us of speed and abstraction, of paths that are not circumscribed by borders but instead follow the trajectories of aggressive financial operations. In this speculative trading model, large amounts of capital are required to exploit the slightest changes in stock market variations, as well as the latest generation technologies, hardware and software. The techniques used by the artists are however the classic ones of field recordists, which they employ to explore the aesthetic, material, and social aspects of technological transmission. The duo then modulate the results in electroacoustic compositions, sound installations, and radio broadcasts incorporating readings, other testimonials and images relating to the research. This shouldn’t make you think that the ‘musical’ performance isn’t equally significant. Listening to Gold Lines is fascinating, engaging and mysterious. Gruenrekorder have released it in an elegant cassette format which has previously been presented in various forms at the Serendipity Arts Festival and included in the even more complex Antenna Gods project.

Bird & Renoult – Gold Lines

