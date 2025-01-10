The Common Now, synchronising the synapses

Media art often encourages a sense of sharing, if not the formation of temporary communities around a common event or goal. Various artists have combined this with technologies that influence our perception – Mogens Jacobsen is one of them. For The Common Now, he uses two custom-built electromechanical devices that produce ‘deep sounds in the lowest audible range’. They are based on the work of German researcher Dr Ernst Pöppel, who believes that sounds vibrating in this frequency range synchronise the transmission in our synapses, allowing us to experience time. The audience can then experience a collective synchronisation through their unique invisible state of mind.

 

