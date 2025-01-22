Egil Kalman – Forest of Tines (Egil Kalman plays the Buchla 200)

LP – iDEAL

In a time of retromania and fetishization of the offline, it is logical that some electronic artists are interested in vintage instruments and performance techniques that have nothing to do with modern digital setups. In the case of Egil Kalman, it is worth noting that somewhat of a cult of enthusiasts has developed around the Electric Music Box Buchla 200 that he uses, a cult that glorifies the interface systems and underlying construction philosophy of West Coast synthesis. Much of the Buchla 200’s fame comes from the fact that it is an extremely flexible synthesizer devoted to radical experimentation. So much so, that a new series of the system has been produced, one that respects the futuristic vision of its designer, even if – naturally – the original models, those without MIDI controls, patch memory storage, or hybrid digitisation, are still highly sought after. Egil Kalman recorded Forest of Tines live at the Elektronmusikstudion (EMS) in Stockholm, and in this release on iDEAL Recordings, a Swedish label founded in 1998 by Joachim Nordwall, no DAW-styled overdubbing or layering has been added. The result is twenty short compositions – only a couple are longer than 5 minutes – that are both exotic and melancholic, full of references to Scandinavian folk music while simultaneously being situated in contemporary electroacoustic minimalism. Kalman’s approach is sincere, his look to the past does not linger on any particular nostalgic elements. Although his interest seems to be retracing how the future of sounds was imagined in the past, there is no frustration within this process, but rather a sense of philosophical and aesthetic harmony. In short, Kalman’s work is liberating, capable of incorporating references from multiple musical eras, and imitating certain tonal and structural fluctuations of strings with advanced tuning and sequencing techniques. Forest of Tines, although delicate in some respects, brings a difficult, raw instrument back to an almost acoustic sensitivity.