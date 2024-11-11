Robert Lippok – What is Dance?

7″ + booklet, and foldout poster – Singuhr Editions

Robert Lippok presents with Singuhr Editions, two recordings that derive from a performance and sound installation dating back to an event that originally took place at the Meinblau Projektraum in Berlin in 2017. That first iteration was inspired by the rhythm machines of Joe Jones (an American avant-garde musician associated with Fluxus who died in 1993) and by The Fairy Queen, a work by Henry Purcell, one of the most talented baroque music composers, most famous for his theatrical works and for the attention he gave to the nascent lyrical genre (a primordial form of multimedia in music). The final output is the result of mechanical devices organised in slender constructions using various objects, such as wood, plates, and rotating plastic. The sounds obtained were diffused using a 4-channel system and condensed into a loop that lasts approximately 20 minutes. It is difficult to understand exactly how the artist extracted and rearranged the two pieces which feature delicate, pulsating, and harmonious drones, from the original material. Lippock, who is well known for his participation in Ornament und Verbrechen and To Rococo Rot, is always at ease with sound installations in which various elements are brought together, including music, theatre, radio and film, set designs and objects. The reduction to what is essential seems to be a constant characteristic of Lippock’s stylistic approach – the name of his first group, founded way back in 1982 says a lot about his style, citing the minimalist architect’s Adolf Loos most important work. The implicit invitation is to embrace a non-accessory and stereotyped aesthetic in music too, far from excessively exhibited redundancies. The Berlin experimenter has as far back as 1989, self-produced mechanical musical mechanisms, organizing them together with magnetic tapes, electric motors, and a piano keyboard, just as instruments reconstructed from the most disparate materials were used in Ornament und Verbrechen, emphasizing those DIY practices that were the ancestral heritage of punk and industrial culture. What is Dance? is a small precious gem in Lippock’s discography – a testimony of a secret path that connects an entire generation of electronic experimenters.

Robert Lippok – What is Dance?

