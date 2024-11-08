Ombres Blanches, the fog of electromagnetic waves

Various artists have manifested the physical presence of invisible networks, such as the painful Costraint City by Gordan Savicic in 2007. Since then, wireless networks have expanded in terms of range, power and data transmitted. In Ombres Blanches, the Lab212 collective focused on a large spectrum of radio waves (250kHz – 6GHz) over which most of our communication takes place (2G/3G/4G/5G) mobile telephony, FM radio, television, etc.). Depending on the values detected, a pump generates a fog whose density is proportional to the intensity of the surrounding waves. This creates an evocative scenario in which the water bubbles overwhelm like the data streams in the waves.

 

Lab212 – Ombres Blanches

 