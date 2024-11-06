edited by: Joseph DeLappe & Laura Leuzzi – INCITE: Digital Art & Activism

peacock & the worm, ISBN 978-1739217921, English, 92 pages, 2023, UK

Research projects generally use the book format both as an archive and as a dissemination medium, sometimes missing the opportunity to understand it as a different medium. The Digital Art and Activism Network was founded as part of an international symposium to encourage the exchange of practices ‘challenging and experimenting with digital systems to effect change within our social and political realities’. As a result, it was decided to produce an artist book to embody the various nuances of these collaborative endeavours. The book was structured so that each contributor was assigned a visual chapter to serve as an archive of the symposium. What emerges is more than an accumulation of materials, as the different backgrounds and strategies become clear section by section. The forms are heterogeneous: essay, visual essay, collage, manifesto, instructions for action, documentation of performances, recipe, letter, document of artworks, etc. They represent a catalogue of strategies and approaches that have emerged through the association of a group of participants with similar intentions. The material was then collated and neatly laid out by Peacock & the Worm, the publisher. They gave each contribution a consistent colour scheme and unifying identity and patiently printed them using a Risograph machine with its specific aesthetic.

 