Giuseppe Ielasi – effacing colours, barely dancing

Giuseppe Ielasi, in addition to being well known among the enclaves of international contemporary music for his expertise in the post-production phase (mixing and mastering), has substantial experience as a musician and experimenter with multiple sound forms, approaches and structures. He also boasts an impressive list of collaborations with the likes of Jerome Noetinger, Martin Siewert, Brandon Labelle, Phill Niblock, Oren Ambarchi, Mark Wastell, Enrico Malatesta, Kassel Jaeger, and Andrew Pekler to name but a few. Naturally, with such an array of outputs and productions, Ielasi has come into contact with multiple labels encompassing many different styles. effacing colours, barely dancing, a thirty-two-minute suite, sees the light on Fabio Perletta’s 901 Editions, which is also no stranger to Ielasi’s work, having released its appearance, reflected by three copies, in 2021. That release is a more electronic and pointillist work in comparison to the melodic fragments and richly detailed sounds of his latest offering which sees him return to his love for the guitar, an instrument he began playing at the end of the eighties and then integrated with microphones and multi-channel setups, often used in site-specific performances and in more complex projects which involved the iteration of multiple elements and techniques. The manipulation and arrangement of electronic fragments, found noises and field recordings, organized in different forms and contexts, have always been constants in Ielasi’s work, however, in this case, he returns to melodic chords and improvisational arias, following the same intuitive logic that has always inspired him in the most complex projects, almost as if the audio techniques once implemented remain acquired, soaking up a sensitivity capable of fully expressing itself even when reducing the elements in play to only the most essential. Just a year ago, Giuseppe Ielasi, again from his studio in Monza, released on Black Truffle another piece dedicated to the guitar, Down On Darkened Meetings, which constantly filtered and looped sounds. This time around the sounds are more crystalline, simple and basic, rarefied and dreamy, suspended between small pauses and spirited flows.