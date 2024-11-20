edited by Nicolas Malevé & Ioanna Zouli – A Cat, A Dog, A Microwave… Cultural Practices and Politics of Image Datasets

a-cat-a-dog-a-microwave

The Photographers’ Gallery, ISBN 978-1916348721, English, 198 pages, 2023, UK

The Photographers’ Gallery is one of the few contemporary art institutions that has developed a rather unique digital programme in recent years. In doing so, it has maintained coherence with the specialised nature of its audience (primarily photographers and photography enthusiasts) while expanding the investigation into what the production of images means today in many directions. This is a collection of texts by renowned authors, all familiar with the gallery in one way or another, dissecting the essential process of creation, cultural meaning, subversion and bias of visual datasets. It is an agile, small and enjoyable selection in the form of essays and conversations by and with the artists, scholars and curators. The process of classification and the formation of taxonomies appear to be purely mechanical but are obviously crucial to the definition of algorithmic AI software. There are different positions here, mostly sharing both a political approach to these processes – also through the practices of artists – and analysing the culturally devastating accumulation of visual data to serve functional and economic purposes, regardless of their significance. The gallery has provided various opportunities to discuss these issues publicly and continues to fruitfully document this historical moment of transition in image production.

 