Environmental Linguistics, language as environmental communication

To what extent are the sounds we use when speaking influenced by the surrounding soundscape? We may adapt our vocal communication to the conditions in which we find ourselves, but this (perhaps even reciprocal) influence could also be traced back to the formation of our languages. This could be a view that finally breaks away from the anthropocentric obsession and sees communication as a peer-to-peer transmission that incorporates a lot of positive ‘noise’. Historically, the inhabitants of Tierra del Fuego have a special connection between their native languages and the specific sounds of their natural habitat. Environmental Linguistics by Carsten Stabenow and Raviv Ganchrow is a project that aims to investigate, analyse and then show these ‘language- landscape links’, finding ‘elemental imprints of terrain and climate on the sonority of spoken words’. They have accessed and listened to the Gusinde-Feuerland Collection, a collection of sound recordings of the spoken language of indigenous populations (Selk’nam, Yámana and Kawésqar). These recordings were made in this region at the beginning of the 20th century. They were made with large equipment on cylinders, with all the ambient noise surrounding them. One of these was a recording of single words of Selk’nam repeated twice, like a recited vocabulary, spoken by Antonio Toin in 1923. From this, Stabenow and Ganchrow experimented with sound propagation in different local environments, sometimes being heard up to a distance of 50 metres away. Above all, the ability to be heard in windy conditions was a key feature of the characteristics of these languages. The artists then developed an installation in which Toni’s recording is played back to the locations via a phonograph horn to preserve the original acoustic properties from a century ago. By carefully preserving the original sounds, this work unfolds multiple layers of meaning. The reintroduction of sounds in the same places sounds like a re-enactment in mutated climate conditions and becomes a call from the past to the threatened present. And the specific propagation characteristics of these sounds connect on a deeper level with all the other sounds that surround them.