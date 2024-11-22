Fighting Windmills, struggling with yourself

In martial arts and other combat sports, the importance of rules has a deep-rooted ethical and philosophical foundation directly proportional to the violence of the sport itself. The stronger the athlete can hit, the more solid and respectable his figure appears in relation to the control he has, using force only if, and when, it is appropriate. When you fight you don’t just have an enemy in front of you, despite describing them as ‘individual sports’. To train in a combat sport you need to have a partner. You don’t learn or progress alone. The challenge is constant, the aim of a competitive match is never simply to ‘knock down’ the opponent, but to defeat him by bringing him to exhaustion – an exhaustion that causes the body and will to collapse – the boxer hits the body to break down the mind. In the video series Fighting Windmills, the multifaceted artist Addie Wagenknecht stages a boxing match against herself, made possible through the already much discussed deepfake technology. Around the ring the audience tensely cheers, the referee observes the two (?) fighters who hit each other, study each other, in an eternal balance, thanks to the looped video. The artistic intent can be seen both as an ironic experiment on the ability of new technologies to produce falsehoods, but it also functions as a metaphor for the internal conflicts that we all face in the attempt to know and overcome ourselves, our identity and self-perception.