Ginevra Bompiani, Caterina Barbieri, Tomoko Sauvage – Il Calore Animale

An unusual union was created from the meeting of essayist, editor and translator Ginevra Bompiani with sound artists Caterina Barbieri and Tomoko Sauvage. The result is an original narrative with an allegorical-classical slant, where the relationships between sound, words, voice, media, and technology are explored through orality and poetry, with texts that belong to the world of fable and myth. The techniques implemented – as opposed to sound poetry where semantic and syntactic values are not necessarily central to the composition – reference the structures of twentieth-century radio plays, with sound effects replaced by sequences that are more abstract and hieratic, stimulating the imagination towards even more expressive storytelling. The four stories presented are read directly by Bompiani and were recorded by Francesco Cavaliere, a visual artist, writer, musician and experimenter interested in imaginary and metamorphic universes. The release sees the light of day on Dischi Fantom, a label and ETS association headed by a curatorial group that produces exhibitions, publications and research projects dedicated to photography, visual arts and sound, and follows on from its brilliant recent work with the Soundwalk Collective. Il Calore Animale has also been broadcast by Radio Raheem from its headquarters at the Triennale di Milano. Two of the songs by Caterina Barbieri, the title track and ‘La pariglia’, mark a return for the Bolognese experimenter to classical guitar, deploying rippling arpeggios, refined patterns and melodic elements. More inclined towards a stylistic approach is Tomoko Sauvage, who composed, performed and recorded her interventions at INA GRM (Groupe de Recherches Musicales) in Paris, and demonstrates her experience and excellence in working with hydrophones and the sounds of amplified water. This limited edition of just 200 copies is also accompanied by a very special booklet, with texts in Italian, French and English, completing this fascinating, interdisciplinary collaboration in the best possible way.