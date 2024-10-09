edited by Nóra Ó Murchú, Janez Fakin Janša – A Short Incomplete History of Technologies That Scale

Aksioma, ISBN 978-9617173406, English, 144 pages, 2023, Slovenia

The concept of scale seems to be closely linked to the concept of modernity. Once we expanded our perception of space through artificial means (especially transport and information transmission), scale first transcended the reality around us and then, after global networks and access to global markets, became a general idea whose size could be changed at will. This small-format publication, coedited with the Transmediale festival, brings together eight original or republished contributions by authors who examine the concept of scale from a wide range of different perspectives. Jussi Parikka locates it in some crucial cases and shows how it redefines measurement and thus reality on every level, forever losing the 1:1 reference that we have had for millennia. Laura Tripaldi takes us down another truly fascinating path, starting from Faraday’s experiments with colloidal gold and then discussing how materiality and its internal nanoscale properties can tell us a lot about how we perceive reality, and in particular the strategic perception of the female body. Ranjodh Singh Dhaliwal looks at how famous politicians use their holographic images to enhance their political power and transcend spatial boundaries. As Ó Murchú writes, ‘scale is political, cultural, social and technical’, and in this book these four aspects emerge prominently.

 