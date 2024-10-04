adiVerse, a metaverse for underpaid workers

adiverse

Can we finally consider the Yes Men’s interventions as ‘canon’? Their ever-effective interventions on capitalism’s spectacle stage continue. At the Web Summit, a man posing as an ‘adidas executive’ announced that they were ‘launching a virtual world for the underpaid garment workers in their many overseas factories’, while a fake DJ Marshmello performed ‘All day I dream (of back pay)’ with a crew of breakdancers, while a shocking ‘live feed’ from the ‘adiVerse’ was broadcast on giant screens. The Yes Men’s ability to short-circuit the emptiness of brand propaganda with the promise of new technology and the invisible exploitation of labour conditions remains unparalleled.

 

The Yes Men – adiVerse

 

The Yes Men – All Day I Dream (About Back Pay) Music Video feat. “Marshmello”

 