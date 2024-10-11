Propaganda Station, an inverted panopticon

Over the years, Jonas Staal has created various works that enable the political empowerment of the individual through collective action. In Propaganda Station, he builds an information and meeting structure in the form of an inverted panopticon. There are ’cells’ in which various contemporary propaganda is presented (ultranationalist propaganda, financialisation propaganda, climate propaganda, etc.), that can be surveyed in a ‘reversed balance of power’, while at the centre there is a ‘propaganda school’ where lectures are given on aspects of propaganda (already with a ‘faculty’). The ‘station’ is an active core to elaborate together the challenges of media manipulation.

 

