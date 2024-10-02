a cura di Francesco Spampinato – Giovanotti Mondani Meccanici, COMPUTER COMICS 1984-1987

giovanotti-mondani-meccanici

Nero, book, Italian, 96 pages, 2021, Italia

By 1984, Frigidaire magazine was an established publication that combined an edgy, irreverent and outspoken attitude with wide newsstand circulation. Among the various experiments in the pages of the magazine, the very first computer-generated comic was published that year. It was realised by a classic duo of illustrator and scriptwriter (Antonio Glessi and Andrea Zingoni) working with an Apple II+ and a primordial graphics tablet on a trio of postmodern guys called ‘Giovanotti Mondani Meccanici’, which would ultimately become the duo’s artist name. This book recalls all these surreal comics, with texts, details and colour corrections – the comics were originally photographed from the screen and then passed on to the printer, who placed the texts next to them. The colour palettes, diluted in the photographs after forty years, were adapted to the colours displayed on the screens of the Apple II. Giovanotti Mondani Meccanici crossed multiple media (personal computer, television, performance, video, music, vjing, videotapes, printed comics and much more) with a unique synthesis in the perfect spirit of the times. This is not only about the historical value, but about the dynamics we can recognise, such as finding an aesthetic despite the poor digital means or the unconventional use of a new medium to redesign an established format.

 