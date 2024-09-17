Talk and response, tres improvisaciones para Rayuela, playing dynamic signs

For this installation, Tania Candiani took the “logbook” of Rayuela, the iconic novel by the Argentinean Julio Cortazar, in which the author recorded the process of writing the novel, using drawings and all kinds of signs to sketch it. She deleted all the words and preserved the rest by transforming it into a graphic score. The score was then performed by two trumpeters in a “talk and response” improvisation method, the recording of which is installed by two playing trumpets in front of each other with the score in the background. The static representation of such a dynamic process is brought to life by the recording, which hints at the whole process and somehow echoes the original work.

 

