Neural 75, Artificial Corporeality + extra: a postcard pointing to an AR extension of the artwork Ejector by Tim Høibjerg

Neural 75, Artificial Corporeality

web-spread

Issue #75, 2024

Issue #75, 2024 ISSN: 2037-108X

Subscribe now! because only subscribers will get a free extra: a postcard pointing to an AR extension of the artwork Ejector by Tim Høibjerg.

You can also subscribe to the magazine Digital Edition accessing all issues since #29.
Or you can buy the magazine from the closest of the almost 200 stores stocking it. A back issues pack is also available.

interviews

  • Boris Eldagsen
  • Martinus Suijkerbuijk
  • Maya Man
  • Molly Soda

articles

  • The door that won’t open

report

  • Transmediale 2024
  • REBOOT: Pioneering Digital Art

news

  • Delay Orkestra, mental disorder (not so much) failure.
  • adiVerse, a metaverse for underpaid workers.
  • umwandler, the sound of energy.
  • FM-TOTEM, mystic FM synthesis.
  • Pier Pressure, climate change around the corner.
  • radioPHØNIX, fragments for live transmission.
  • !e Conspiracy Capitaliser, formalising the business of belief.
  • Fighting Windmills, stru&ling with yourself.
  • !e Case for a Small Language Model, kinetic transparency.
  • Cyclops, playing with psychological operations.
  • SEMILLA AI, divination to instigate randomness.
  • I’m Feeling Luc$, fully processed landscapes.
  • !e Common Now, synchronising the synapses.
  • Ombres Blanches, the fog of electromagnetic waves.
  • Propaganda Station, an inverted panopticon.

Centrefold

  • Environmental Linguistics, language as environmental communication.

books/dvds

  • a cura di Francesco Spampinato / Giovanotti Mondani Meccanici / Nero
  • ed. by J. DeLappe & L. Leuzzi / INCITE: Digital Art & Activism / peacock & the worm
  • Marko Ciciliani / Why Frets? 2083 / Mille Plateaux
  • ed. by N. Malevé & I. Zouli / A Cat, A Dog, A Microwave… / The Photographers’ Gallery
  • Silvio Lorusso / What Design Can’t Do / Set Margins
  • Bernd Herzogenrath / ©ovid’s metamorphoses / meakusma
  • Tiziano Bonini, Emiliano Trere / Algorithms of Resistance / The MIT Press
  • Joanna Zylinska / !e Perception Machine / The MIT Press —
  • Matteo Pasquinelli / The Eye of the Master / Verso
  • Le Un Méandre(s) / Le Chant du Moin / eau
  • edited by: A. Altena & F. Weigl / {class} / V2_ Publishing
  • Sam Dolbear, Esther Leslie / Dissonant Waves / Goldsmiths Press
  • ed. by Bobadilla, Maheshwari, etc. / Control, Refusal, Trust and Care / Arts Formation / Waag / Fact / Transmediale
  • Francesco Spampinato / Art vs. TV / Bloomsbury Academic
  • Edited by N. Ó Murchú, J. F. Janša / A Short Incomplete History of… / Aksioma/Transmediale

music reviews

  • Phill Niblock : Looking for Daniel : Unsounds
  • Alva Noto : HYBR:ID II : Noton
  • Amby Downs : Ngunmal : Room40
  • Ben Carey : Metastability : Hospital Hill
  • Bird & Renoult : Gold Lines : Gruenrekorder
  • Christof Migone : Wet Water (Let​’​s Dance) : Futura Resistenza
  • code : Phonographies, Vol. 01​-​02​-​03 : Code
  • Damāvand : As long as you come to my garden : Die Schachtel
  • Egil Kalman : Forest of Tines (Egil Kalman plays the Buchla 200) : iDEAL Recordings
  • Emptyset : ash : Subtext
  • Ginevra Bompiani, Caterina Barbieri, Tomoko Sauvage : Il Calore Animale : Dischi Fantom
  • Giuseppe Ielasi : effacing colours, barely dancing : 901 Editions
  • Kenn Hartwig : Gameboys & Pedals : Anunaki Tabla
  • Mesmer : Terrain Vague : arbitrary
  • Polisonum : 778FS : Ricerca Sonora
  • Psychophysicist : Audio Computing : ARMComm Rizosfera Europe
  • Robert Lippok : What is Dance? : Singuhr Editions
  • Robotic Folk : Volume One : LOM
  • RYBN : The Great Offshore : Les Intérêts Spécifiques
  • Various Artists : Lisboa Soa, Sounds Within Sounds : Crónica