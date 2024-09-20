Jana Winderen – The Blue Beyond

LP – Touch

The Blue Beyond includes two compositions the Audemars Piguet Contemporary, a prestigious Swiss watchmaking company, commissioned to the artist Jana Winderen. In the first track, “The Art of Listening: Under Water”, the idea she developed was a sound environment with the record of sounds in the Atlantic Ocean in front of Miami, and in the Barents Sea around the North Pole and the tropical oceans, with the goal to underline the constant submarine presence of sounds the man created. The final installation was made in partnership with Tony Myatt, a sound artist, engineer and academic, a specialist in the production of spatialized audio and presented at the Art Basel Miami. “Du Petit Risoud aux Profondeurs du Lac de Joux” was developed during two sound explorations in Le Brassus in the Vallée de Joux, in the heart of the Swiss Jura, where Audemars Piguet is based since 1875. In these excursions, Jana Winderen captured the sounds of the waters at the Lac de Joux and in the Risoud forest. In both the compositions, the experimenter works to make us listen carefully to the sound emissions of the underwater inhabitants of a specific region, implicitly suggesting that, as in every environment, the human activity interacts and interferes with the water and terrestrial life. An operation that paradoxically made possible the meeting of two different species of fishes, the freshwater pike of the Lack of Joux and the snapper of Miami, who lives in the salty waters. Thanks to its techniques that stimulate the collective imagination, the art makes potentially possible any meeting, and already the paleolithic ancestors were worrying for the extinction of their preys, while the first farmers must be committed to keep the soil fertile. The theme of environmental sustainability is a complex concept, that needs adaptations and solutions that might go beyond the momentary trends, showing the contradictions between what we do and what we can later observe in nature. In this record the beauty of the result, full of sophisticated and slightly disturbing sequences, makes us think in a sensorial manner about this kind of contradictions.