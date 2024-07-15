Nad Spiro – L’important

CD + ArtZine – GaSaG

If we don’t have in mind examples from the history of cinema where a soundtrack comes before of everything else – maybe such strategy is valid only in a special type of animation movies – L’important, whose subtitle is film music with no film, might be included in the most unusual and abstract sound projects inspired by the big screen. While listening, the plots of Rosa Arruti, aka Nad Spiro, do not seem so conciliatory and conventional to some kind of traditional screenplay, but more under the forms of an imaginative soundtrack. The Spanish activist and experimenter is at her ease in these fields of the contemporary audio-researches who are still uncertain and unexplored. So, making clear that there is no film is perhaps just a mannerism, it doesn’t imply a real belonging or non-belonging to a precise music genre. The eleven tracks of the album ideally sail between a spatial vehicle lost in the cosmos and an astronaut adrift, with recordings from the transcriptions of hidden tapes. It’s a travel through the galaxies between industrial sequences, mechanical trills and deeper drones that give life to sidereal, disturbing, and unhealthy atmospheres, especially in the first part of the release. Then, the vocal parts of the author, savored but suggestive, within the frame of this kind of space travel, give the second part an additional touch of mystery and solemnity, that has its peak in the final track, “L’Important c’est… (Zulawski mix)”, the most melodic, poignant, rarefied and sacred of the compositions in the lineup. “The work of the composer”, the master Ennio Morricone used to say, “is a sort of electrocardiogram of our own musical tendency, where one practices on and finds new solutions”. We believe this is valid also for Nad Spiro, whose imagination often enigmatically returns to ghostly symphonies and secret explorations, made of dark, suggestive, and cerebral tones. Definitely in harmony with all the other things is the elegant folded cover, that includes drawings and the 1984 story of Zane Speer, the work source of inspiration, with photos by Joan Fontcuberta and art works by Marc Valls. L’Important is a project on tapes by Crystal Mine, a Spanish label supervised by Sarah Rasines and on CD and digital for GaSaG, a sublabel of Geometrik Records.