edited by Martin Howse – Becoming Geological

becoming-geological

V2_, ISBN 978-9082893564, English, 226 pages, 2022, The Netherlands

Becoming Geological is one of the various outcomes of a structured research project developed by Martin Howse during the first DAAR Alex Adriaansens Residency at V2_. It is intended to be a “manual for a new relation of the human with the earth and with the cosmos, invoking becoming metal becoming, earth and becoming cosmic[…] a guide on how to live and die within new planetary and cosmic techno-cycles”. The three “becomings” are also the three sections of this manual, filled with texts by artists and experts, providing a perfect extended context for Howse’s radical art. The chapters contain different types of material: there are analyses of the ‘tiny mining” practice and ’sweatshops’ that extract metals from our own bodies using various chemical techniques, and also of how these substances return to their original environment when we die and decompose, including those we have ‘created’ under the assumption of drugs and other chemical substances. The facts are joined by age-old ideas and prophecies that are still based on scientific evidence, from a perspective that vociferously challenges anthropocentrism. The publication can also be read in conjunction with the exhibition of the same name. With all its mind-opening, sometimes openly controversial ideas, it easily becomes a collective and unique manifesto of art and science.

 