Offset, reverse engineering the carbon offset certificates

The institutional fraud of the carbon offset market is based on buying credits to offset the pollution and destruction of the environment just continuing to do so while someone else somewhere else namely working to offset it. The Offset project by Tega Brain & Sam Lavigne is another brilliant work by the pair that directly addresses these paradoxes through conceptual reverse engineering. They calculate carbon credits from direct action political activism, have them quantified and then officially released and recognised. It’s a perfect counter-strategy that utilises the global, superficial infrastructure of power to defend the people, not the infinitely greedy capital.

 

Tega Brain & Sam Lavigne – The Offset

 