Interface, augmenting senses

interface

Interface is a project by Jose Chavarría in which he has built transparent masks equipped with sensors and physical transducers to simulate three non-human senses in our face. The bat’s echolocation produces bouncing sound waves to sense proximity, the python’s infrared sensing to distinguish living bodies from objects, and the sea turtle’s geomagnetoception to sense the different longitudes and latitudes of the world. These possible physical “extensions” redefine our perceptual possibilities and also influence our normal senses. Reality is then redefined once again by awakening our biological capabilities without focussing solely on sight as the predominant reference.

 
 
 

