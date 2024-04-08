AGF | Harrga | Lafawndah & Trustfall | Chino Amobi | Savvas Metaxas – Future Chorus

agf

LP – Hypermedium

This project began with research by Eleni Ikoniadou, director and founder of the Audio Culture Research Unit at Kingston University in London. Ikoniadou is at ease with both contemporary art and digital culture, and in this project has created a range of experiences including a record release – something that happened out of necessity as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions made it impossible to share the results of the research through a public performance or installation. Upon first listening, it feels like some form of ritual, something that cannot be reduced to a technical understanding. Voices, animal sounds, and different instruments combine in a manic intensity. These are claustrophobic yet spatialised sounds that occasionally give way to more abstract events to stimulate and challenge our auditory perception. The collective of sound artists involved – AGF, Harrga, Lafawndah & Trustfall, Chino Amobi and Savvas Metaxas – function as a cognitive, methodological and sonic device, a conceptual production machine and ‘orchestra’ capable of working remotely in a process of dialogical interaction. Another interesting quality of the work is the relationship between human and digital voices, a perspective that looks towards the future and helps us to challenge outdated definitions. It is also possible to bring the theme of animality into the spotlight, as a privileged theoretical entity that demonstrates the existence of a world external to the human subject, finally free from any anthropocentric obsession.

 

AGF | Harrga | Lafawndah & Trustfall | Chino Amobi | Savvas Metaxas – Future Chorus

 