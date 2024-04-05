ConeSF: A Campaign to Rein In Robotaxis, hacking unstoppable machines

The cyberpunk science fiction movement distinguished itself from the classic SF in some political stances, often incorporating geopolitics and technological dissent into its stories. The claim that parts of what it envisioned have become reality is quite easy to argue when you look at practises like ConeSF: A Campaign to Rein In Robotaxis by the organisation Safe Street Rebel. They carry out collective actions where they place simple traffic cones on robotaxis, inducing it into a panic mode that requires human intervention. Their aim to promote public transport is not Luddite, but an elegant hack and performance that confronts and metaphorically blocks an unstoppable industrial machine.

 

Safe Street Rebel – ConeSF: A Campaign to Rein In Robotaxis

 

 

 