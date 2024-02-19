Steve Bates – All The Things That Happen

CD – Constellation Records

In recent years the entire international artistic community – and musicians in particular – have been harmed by the pandemic. But in some situations the response has been a greater commitment, as though the isolation imposed created the necessary conditions for a change in direction or unprecedented experimentation. This is the case with All The Things That Happen by Steve Bates, a record that grew from his isolation in Saskatoon, Canada, an area that was once purely indigenous territory. Evolving from an ambient, silent and mournful dimension, towards noisy and emotionally significant shores, much of the recorded material was made using only a Casio SK-1. The toy keyboard, launched on the market in 1985, provided a self-inflicted limitation that assumes disparate poetic threads here, injecting distortions but also an ineffable pre-internet and retro-futurist melancholy into the music. Bates himself stated that the situation of having more time available meant that “he kept looking for more texture and noise”. With a background rooted in the Canadian anarcho-punk community and a musical history that led him to participate in hardcore and indie rock projects, Bates immediately impresses with “Groves of…Everything!”. The opening track is distorted, introducing us to something uncanny, shadowy, sibilant and elegiac. In “These problems are multiplied by the difficulty I have in front of a tape recorder” the sequences become more melodic, however, the result of a certain instrumental familiarity with such a spartan keyboard. In “Glistening”, Bates also creates a calm contrast between melodic passages and noisy drones, the result of controlled feedback, while in “Covered in silt and weed” the trend is repetitive, echoing and gentle. There is no change in register in “Destroy the palace”, “Glimpse an end” and in the other three tracks and presented, “Bring on black flames”, “We do not, nor to hide” and in the beatific “September through September”. The latter is the right outro for an album with a significant emotional structure, full of feeling and with an innovative approach despite the use of somewhat dated effects, amplifiers and electronic devices.