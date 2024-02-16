A Monocular Dialogue, AI idol

In A Monocular Dialogue, the artist Louis-Philippe Demers stages the inner musings of a croaking robotic monocle guided by an Ai, who expresses his thoughts as he observes with his single uncanny eye the people who gradually sit in front of him. “I can see your emotions playing out on all your faces”, “It’s fascinating how easily people can be manipulated with just a few chosen words and acts”: these are a few excerpts of the monocle’s thoughts, which it expresses buzzing aloud with insolence, heedless of the person in front of it. The enunciated phrases are loud and emphatic, overtly generated by commercial AI with very simple prompts. The artist describes his monocle as a modern Cyclops, mythical and monstrous-looking, but apparently inoffensive. Its tone of voice is similar to the omnipotent AL from ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ (Kubrick), or to the invisible Alpha 60 from ‘Alphaville’ (Godard). Like its predecessors, this device embodies the unsettling power of AI, in an ironic and seductive way but also with a nostalgic and almost redundant feeling. Perhaps with the intention of representing the unresolved tension between technology as flywheel and destroyer the artist offer a new contemporary mythical monster, in order to continue to have a fetish to exorcise human fear. Chiara Ciociola

 

Louis-Philippe Demers – A Monocular Dialogue

 