Langham Research Centre and John Butcher – Six Hands at an Open Door

CD – Persistence of Sound

The Langham Research Center is a collective dedicated to analogue electronic music experimentation, innovation and performance and, following in the tradition of concrete music and 20th century avantgarde movements, is committed to opening the field to new approaches and concepts. For this release on the Persistence of Sound label, two of the center’s members, Iain Chambers and Robert Worby are in control, along with special guest John Butcher, a respected musician in the free form scene, who is well aware of the uniqueness of each setting and attentive to the different relationships that can be created through improvisation. The Langham Research Center is an open group with many vocations and interests – they have performed compositions by John Cage on numerous occasions and have created a soundtrack for J.G Ballard’s visionary novel, ‘The Atrocity Exhibition’. In Six Hands at an Open Door, Chambers and Worby use tape recorders, sine wave oscillators and shortwave radios. They meticulously cultivate sounds, which Butcher responds to in his own uniquely intricate way. Butcher claims that you have to free your subconscious to grasp instant ideas and make connections. ‘I am very interested in transformations and developments, that is, how it’s possible to pass from one moment to the next with the help of the ideas that are gathered in that moment’. Here, the music does not come from nothing and expectations are triggered by well-prepared interventions and unconventional sound qualities. This release features six compositions, ’Giddy Liberty’ and ‘Everything is Immanent’, are short, lasting only about two minutes, while ‘A Thousand Small Deliberations’ and ‘Fancies Are Curled Around These Images’ are longer at five and eight minutes respectively. ‘A Structural Creaking’ and ‘Shadows in Place of Logic’ are both over ten minutes and are particularly interesting due to their structure and interpretation of the concept of ‘controlled improvisation’.