Offshore Capital, unveil critical invisible data

Address Flat F, 25 Eaton Square, London, SW1W 9DF Proprietor Fisher Island Limited Country St Vincent and the Grenadines Date purchased 23/07/2007 Price paid £1,900,000 * Multiple offshore owned properties at 25 Eaton Square.

The strength of the database queries lies in their ability to uncover hidden relationships. Max Colson does this in his Offshore Capital, focusing on London properties owned by offshore companies. He acquires 3D laser scans via LIDAR, to achieve realistic and ghostly aesthetics while capturing location, ownership and value. We can relate this to Hans Haacke’s “Sol Goldman and Alex DiLorenzo Manhattan Real Estate Holdings, a Real-Time Social System, as of May 1, 1971” in which he uncovered Manhattan properties tied to a powerful real estate that had a history of crime and unethical dealings. Colson proves that today more than ever, the representation of this invisible power can be dynamically constructed and shared.
 

