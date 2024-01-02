Noémi Büchi – Matter

LP – OUS

“Music gives us the illusion that time is not time, but space. It is then that music transforms from process to object”. This is how Noemi Buchi, who is fascinated with the materialisation of the sonic process, introduces us to Matter, her debut album for OUS, the Italian label Switzerland led by Ink!, Feldermelder, IOKOI and JJ. “Sound is matter”, is the mantra of the Swiss composer and sound artist, accustomed to a symphonic electronic maximalism, in a delicate synthesis of dense interweaving and orchestral electroacoustic abstraction, which explores the potential of consonance and dissonance, modulating irregularities and more harmonic passages, creating a totally expansive and engaging listening experience. Noémi Büchi made her debut on Light of Other Day in 2019 with the EP Matière. In 2020 she released a second album for the tape label Visible Dinner For Invisible People, Prismic Passages, which featured no less than seven compositions. Here she seems to structure the eight tracks presented in as many movements, preparing us to listen to a substantial number of instrumental parts, like the sections of an imaginary orchestra, built in a hybrid way by annexing digital synthesizers, objects, computer programs, acoustic instruments, sound and vocal recordings. Chords, specific progressions, intonations and resonances – nothing is left to chance. Without any limitation, every sound fantasy is realised, in a flow that remains fundamentally creative and intuitive in nature. Büchi’s inspiration draws on all kinds of things, even non-musical prompts, such as photos, drawings, images and found sounds. The approach is to let everything flow, without exercising particular forms of. Buchi makes no secret of being a big fan of Eliane Radigue, one of the pioneers of electronic music, who always maintained that time, silence and space are among the principal materials for a composer. This is a lesson that evidently has been well learned by Büchi, who does not hesitate to edit each of his improvisations using a computer, also adding other sounds without restrictions of any kind.