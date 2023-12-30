(Des)Aceleração, relational refraction

andre-rangel

One of the privileges of media artists is to create new systems that combine unexpected elements to produce unexpected results. André Rangel’s (Des)Aceleração fits perfectly into this category. He experiments with riboflavin (the yellow vitamin B2) and its property of emitting specific photons as soon as it is hit by light. Using a laser whose direction is rapidly changed by special software, the artist creates a spectacular audiovisual experience using biology and physics for refraction, fluorescence and deceleration of oscillation speed properties. It is a relational dynamic triggered by software, where the constructed symbiosis questions the others’ nature, in space, light and time.

 

