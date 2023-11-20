Richard Scott – Delirious Cartographies

CD – arbitrary

Alongside various microphones, hydrophones and recorders, Richard Scott also uses some truly iconic analogue and modular synthesizers in this release. These are joined by programs such as Max/MSP and samplers, self-built controllers and effects such as a Blippoo Box by Rob Hordijk. Delirious Cartographies, the Berlin experimenter says, captures aspects of his personal sonic experience of specific times and places, augmenting his usual work with analogue synthesizers. “These compositions open doors and windows to the outside world, incorporating field recordings made in various places and situations”. Scott calls the relationship between sonic elements and geographies “molecular dialogues”, exploring how inspiration is guided but never dictated by context. After all, even the title, which can only refer to Felix Guattari’s Schizoanalytic Cartographies, is, in its own way, an oxymoron, a deliberate contrast that links two incompatible terms. There are four tracks featured, three (tracks 1, 3 and 4) of which range from approximately thirteen to seventeen minutes and a fourth (track 2), which lasts just over three and a half minutes. “Fragments of an everyday cosmos”, the first track in the line-up, plunges us straight into an intriguing mix of sounds, a sort of studied improvisation, a gentle, well-organised chaos, full of ticking, roaring, dripping, chimes, modulated voices, pulsations, natural recordings and synthetic sounds. “Grace and delirium in Boliqueime” is shorter than the other compositions, but the approach remains fundamentally the same, where a rhythmic devices is used to hold the listener’s attention. In “Thunder, actually bicycles…” the balance shifts more towards synthetic and alien settings, before closing with “Further fragments of an everyday cosmos”, a demonstration – again using Guattari’s words – that “the reality of the possible always takes priority over the possibility of reality”. The maps laid out for us seem to offer the beginning, perhaps a route to a musicality freed from the usual coordinates of style and solution.