Canto Rodado, sounding anthropic frictions

The spectacular complexity and context of natural processes can’t be reduced to a short video on social media. Yet we tend to think it can be, because this short and cinematic form is captivating. From a very different perspective, Leonel Vasquez have developed musical instruments in Canto Rodado to give voice to river stones. As the surface of the stones are shaped by their own history of erosion, he has created a mechanical friction with other stones to which speakers are attached in order to ‘hear’ them. Each of these stones was taken from a particular Colombian river, and its symbolic history of anthropic impact informs the listening.

 

Leonel Vasquez – Canto Rodado

 